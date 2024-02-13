JAXA Postpones H3 Rocket Launch Due to Bad Weather

Newsfrom Japan

Minamitane, Kagoshima Pref., Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Tuesday it has decided to postpone Thursday's planned launch of the second unit of its new H3 liquid fuel rocket due to a bad weather forecast.

Thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast from Thursday afternoon near the launch site at its Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima, according to JAXA.

JAXA plans to set a new launch date after the weather improves.

"We've been working hard to make up for the loss caused by the failed launch of the first (H3) unit" in March 2023, JAXA project manager Masashi Okada said at a press conference. "It's been a turbulent year."

"I believe that we have taken satisfactory measures," he said. "We hope to successfully launch the second unit as soon as possible."

