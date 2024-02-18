Japanese Helping Video Journalists Who Fled Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese journalists are asking for donations of cameras and microphones to lend them out free of charge to Myanmarese video journalists who fled their home country after the February 2021 military coup.

"We want to help them as they continue reporting even in difficult circumstances," one of the Japanese journalists said.

The project was initiated by journalist Yuki Kitazumi, 48, and documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota, 27. Both were temporarily detained while covering the aftermath of the coup in Myanmar.

According to Kitazumi, more than 100 Myanmarese including video journalists are hiding in Mae Sot, a northwestern Thai district bordering Myanmar.

Some could not take their cameras or other equipment with them when they flee their country, while others had to sell their equipment for a living. To many, it is difficult to secure equipment for continuous reporting activities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]