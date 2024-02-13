85 LDP Members Mishandle Over 500 M. Yen in Political Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Political funds worth 579.49 million yen were mishandled by 85 members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the five years from 2018, an LDP questionnaire survey showed Tuesday.

Covering all 374 lawmakers of the party plus 10 electoral district chiefs, the survey found that 85 respondents failed to list or misstated kickbacks from fundraising party ticket sales, or part of such sales, in their political fund reports.

Of them, 82 are lawmakers belonging to an LDP faction previously led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and another faction headed by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, and three are electoral district chiefs.

The survey, which excluded three lawmakers who left the LDP after being indicted, specifically revealed that Nikai failed to report 35.26 million yen, Abe faction member Hiromi Mitsubayashi 29.54 million yen and former LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda, one of the five Abe faction kingpins, 27.28 million yen.

Unsatisfied with the survey results, opposition parties intend to grill Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, during intensive discussions over the money problem at the Budget Committee in the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]