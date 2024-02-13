Regional Banks in Japan Post 6.9 Pct Net Profit Decline

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Combined net profit from 73 regional banks and banking groups in Japan fell 6.9 pct to 817.7 billion yen in the April-December period from a year before due mainly to growing credit costs.

More than half the total, or 38 banks, logged higher profits or swung to profits as lending margins improved thanks to higher interest rates. On a parent-only basis, the net profit total of 91 banks edged up 0.4 pct.

But credit costs, including loan loss reserves set aside to prepare for client bankruptcies, climbed by about 30 pct to 81.8 billion yen. Higher credit costs were cited as a factor that pushed down profit by 53 of the 91 banks.

Many corporate clients have been struggling with repayments of COVID-19 relief loans, labor shortages and high energy prices. Miyazaki Taiyo Bank said that it will work to provide reconstruction support for struggling clients.

Those banks had a combined loss of 297.8 billion yen from bond trading, though smaller than a year-before loss of 393.5 billion yen, due to higher yields.

