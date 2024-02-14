Major Japanese Auto Unions Demand Record Pay Hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Labor unions at Toyota Motor Corp. and many other major Japanese automakers filed requests with management on Wednesday seeking record pay increases in this year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

The unions demanded large pay increases to protect their members' livelihoods from inflation as major automakers enjoy brisk earnings thanks to a weaker yen and a recovery in vehicle sales from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The focus is whether eight major automakers will fully accept unions' demands for the second consecutive year at a time when the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is calling on businesses to raise wages at a faster pace this year than a year before.

Many major companies will give their responses to unions' demands on March 13.

Toyota's labor union demanded a combined increase of 7,940-28,440 yen in regular pay and pay scale a month per employee, the highest demand since comparable data became available in 1999.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]