Ex-Lawmaker Kakizawa Pleads Guilty to Vote-Buying Charges

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese lawmaker Mito Kakizawa pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of buying votes for a mayoral election in Tokyo's Koto Ward, in violation of the public offices election law.

"I got many people embroiled. I'm sorry for causing so much suffering," Kakizawa, 53, said in the first hearing of his trial at Tokyo District Court, expressing his intention not to contest any of accusations against him.

The case is being handled under the "100-day trial" fast-track process for a ruling within 100 days of the indictment. Kakizawa's questioning in court will be held on Tuesday, with the ruling handed down on March 14.

In the Koto Ward mayoral election, held on April 23 last year, Yayoi Kimura, backed by Kakizawa, emerged victorious. Kakizawa was a House of Representatives member who represented the Tokyo No. 15 constituency of the Lower House, covering the ward.

Public prosecutors said that Kakizawa, who joined the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in 2021, persuaded Kimura, now 58, to run in the election with an aim to oust the then Koto Ward mayor who was affiliated with the LDP and long had unfriendly relations with Kakizawa.

