Dollar Surges above 150.50 Yen in Tokyo Trading

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The dollar soared to three-month highs above 150.50 yen in Tokyo trading Wednesday, as expectations for a wider interest rate gap between the United States and Japan grew following a rise in U.S. long-term rates.

After staying above the level for much of the day, the dollar pared its gains to stand at 150.44-44 yen at 5 p.m., still up from 149.58-59 yen at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"Recent moves (of dollar-yen rates) are quite rapid," Masato Kanda, Japanese vice minister of finance for international affairs, told reporters on Wednesday morning. "There are some speculative moves."

He said rapid fluctuations in foreign exchange rates are "not good" for the economy.

"We will monitor the foreign exchange market closely with a high sense of tension and will take appropriate responses as needed," Kanda said, apparently with the possibility of Japanese authorities launching a market intervention in mind.

