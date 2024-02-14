Tokyo Parents Nabbed for Allegedly Poisoning Girl to Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested two parents Wednesday for allegedly murdering their 4-year-old daughter by giving her a psychotropic drug and a car antifreeze last March.

The girl's father, Kenichi Hosoya, a 43-year-old company executive living in Tokyo's Taito Ward, denied the allegations against him during police questioning, while his 37-year-old wife, Shiho, remained silent.

An autopsy found lethal levels of olanzapine, a drug to treat schizophrenia, and ethylene glycol, used to prevent car engines from freezing, in the body of the second daughter, Yoshiki.

The cause of Yoshiki's death was identified as poisoning. The Metropolitan Police Department believes that the parents made the daughter drink the substances intentionally.

Kenichi called an ambulance on the morning of March 13 last year, saying that Yoshiki was not breathing. The girl was confirmed dead at a hospital an hour later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]