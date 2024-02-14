N. Korea Fires Cruise Missiles to Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched cruise missiles to the Sea of Japan off the eastern coastal city of Wonsan around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the South Korean military.

This was the fifth cruise missile firing by the country this year. The previous launch took place Feb. 2.

Cruise missiles have a distinctive characteristic of flying on a low-altitude, irregular trajectory, while their speeds are slower than those of ballistic missiles.

By firing cruise missiles repeatedly in a short period, North Korea is believed to be attempting to improve its precision attack capabilities.

North Korea fired the new Pulhwasal-3-31 submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles Jan. 24 and Jan. 28. On Feb. 2, the country fired what it claims to be superlarge warhead cruise missiles to test their power.

