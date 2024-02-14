U.S. House Committee Calls for Kishida's Congressional Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee said Tuesday that it has asked House Speaker Mike Johnson to invite Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to address a joint session of Congress.

In its request letter, the committee pointed out that the invitation to Kishida "would underscore the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

The letter also said, "In response to the evolving security landscape in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Kishida has taken transformative action to bolster Japan's defense capabilities and modernize our alliance."

Kishida is scheduled to visit Washington as a state guest and meet with President Joe Biden on April 10.

