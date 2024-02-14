Japan’s Rakuten Group Logs Net Loss of 339.4 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Rakuten Group Inc. on Wednesday reported a group net loss of 339.4 billion yen for 2023, smaller than the year-before loss of 377.2 billion yen.

The cybermall and mobile phone group incurred a net loss for the fifth straight year as its mobile phone operations continued to struggle.

The number of subscriptions for mobile carrier arm Rakuten Mobile Inc. topped 6 million in late December last year.

Partly by introducing a new discount program for families, Rakuten Mobile aims to raise the number to 8 million by the end of this year, the minimum level needed to turn around its mobile phone operations.

Rakuten Group needs to redeem corporate bonds totaling about 800 billion yen in 2024 and 2025, raising concerns about the company’s financing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]