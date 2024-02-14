Rakuten Logs 2nd-Largest Annual Net Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Group Inc. on Wednesday reported a group net loss of 339.4 billion yen for the year ended in December, its second-largest annual loss ever, as its mobile phone operations continued to struggle.

The Japanese cybermall and mobile phone company incurred a net loss for the fifth straight year, though the loss was smaller than the year-before level of 377.2 billion yen.

Rakuten will skip a dividend payment for the first time in 23 years to prioritize its financial stability.

The mobile phone business posted an adjusted operating loss of 337.5 billion yen, smaller than the year-before loss of 479.2 billion yen. The number of subscribers rose to 6.09 million as of the end of 2023 from 4.46 million a year before.

The company aims to raise the number of subscribers to eight million by the end of this year, the minimum level needed to turn around its mobile phone operations. As part of the effort, the company will offer a new discount program for families on Feb. 21.

