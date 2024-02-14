Sony's April-Dec. Operating Profit Falls 15 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. said Wednesday that its consolidated operating profit in April-December last year plunged 15.3 pct from a year before to 979.3 billion yen.

Group sales at the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant grew 20.2 pct to 9,539.8 billion yen, while its net profit fell 9.6 pct to 781.5 billion yen.

The group's game operations, which account for 30 pct of its overall sales, remained solid, as did its music business. It was also aided by the yen's weakening.

But profitability was pressured by deterioration in its life insurance business earnings.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2023, sales of its mainstay PlayStation 5 home video game console totaled 16.4 million units, up from 12.8 million units a year before.

