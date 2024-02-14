Sony to Relist Financial Unit on TSE in Oct. 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. said Wednesday it will spin off and list the Sony Financial Group Inc. unit again on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in October 2025.

In May last year, Sony Group already announced its plan to split off and relist the wholly owned financial subsidiary.

At the time of the spinoff, over 80 pct of Sony Financial shares will be distributed to Sony Group shareholders, reducing the parent’s stake in the unit to below 20 pct.

Sony Financial went private in 2020 as part of efforts to strengthen intragroup cooperation. But Sony Group now finds it necessary to detach the unit in order to focus its management resources on its mainstay game and music operations.

“We aim to produce win-win results for both companies,” Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki said.

