Minakata to Become Kirin President

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Kirin Holdings Co. said Wednesday that it will promote Senior Executive Officer Takeshi Minakata, 62, to be its president and chief operating officer.

The appointment will be formalized after a general shareholders' meeting scheduled to be held March 28.

Incumbent President Yoshinori Isozaki, 70, will become chairman and CEO.

This will be the first change of presidency at the Japanese beverage company since 2015. Minakata will be its first president who has not served as president of subsidiary Kirin Brewery Co.

"I will try to create new value," Minakata told a news conference in Tokyo, noting that he plans to expand the health science business in the Asia-Pacific region through Blackmores Ltd., an Australian vitamins maker that Kirin acquired in 2023.

