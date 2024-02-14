Japan H3 Rocket Launch Set for Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Wednesday that it will launch the second unit of its new H3 rocket Saturday.

The second unit will take off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, between 9:22:55 a.m. and 1:06:34 p.m.

The launch was previously scheduled for Thursday, but it was delayed due to expected bad weather.

The H3 is a two-stage liquid-propellant rocket developed mainly by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

The launch of the first unit failed in March 2023 because the second-stage engine did not ignite.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]