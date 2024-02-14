Nidec to Promote Veep Kishida to President

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese motor maker Nidec Corp. said Wednesday it will promote Vice President Mitsuya Kishida, 64, to president and CEO on April 1.

The Kyoto-based company also said Shigenobu Nagamori, its founder, chairman and CEO, will become executive chairman, while Hiroshi Kobe, incumbent president and COO, will be new chairman.

At a press conference, Nagamori suggested that he picked Kishida as new president based on his age, language skills and attitude toward his work.

Kishida said he will "keep on learning the management philosophy established by Nagamori and utilize it to make Nidec a better company.

Nagamori will retain his right to represent the company for up to four years after stepping down as chairman, but he stressed that the leader of the company is president.

