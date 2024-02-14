Japan Mulls Easing Restrictions on Travel to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering easing restrictions on travel to Ukraine as part of efforts to help rebuild the war-torn country, government officials said Wednesday.

The government is weighing a plan to allow short-term stays by people from companies that engage in Ukraine's reconstruction, in areas where the situation is relatively stable, possibly including Kyiv.

Under the plan, companies will be required to submit travel plans to the Japanese government for approval in advance.

The government may unveil a plan to ease the restrictions when it hosts an international meeting in Tokyo on Monday to discuss ways to promote Ukraine's reconstruction.

Japanese businesses were complaining that they cannot do business in Ukraine because the Foreign Ministry's travel advisory urges all Japanese nationals to evacuate from the country and avoid travel there.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]