Japan Sets Criteria for Putting Religious Groups under Watch

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Cultural Affairs Agency said Thursday that it has decided the criteria for designating religious corporations as groups subject to strengthened property monitoring under a special law.

The agency presented a draft version of the criteria to an experts team, which gave unanimous approval. The enhanced monitoring would be conducted under the special law to help victims of the Unification Church, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

The minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology will consider whether to designate the group based on the criteria.

Before such designation is decided, the government would hold a meeting of its Religious Juridical Persons Council after giving the group an opportunity to make explanations.

Under the special law, passed in December last year, a religious corporation can be categorized as a designated religious corporation, if it faces a government request for a court order to dissolve it due to a legal violation and it is believed to have caused damage to a “considerable number” of victims.

