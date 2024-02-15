Jan. 1 Quake-Hit Railway Partially Resumes Service

Newsfrom Japan

Nanao, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--A railway line fully suspended due to damage from the Jan. 1 powerful earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, partially resumed operations Thursday.

Brought back online after the suspension of one month and a half was the 16.3-kilometer section between Nanao and Noto-Nakajima stations, both in the Ishikawa city of Nanao, on the line operated by Noto Tetsudo, a public-private, or third-sector, company.

Noto Tetsudo aims to reopen the rest of the 33.1-km line, between Noto-Nakajima and Anamizu Station in the town of Anamizu, in early April.

The 7.6-magnitude New Year's Day quake caused damage to the section between Nanao and Noto-Nakajima, such as the sinking of platforms, displacement of tracks at a number of locations and collapse of embankments.

Noto Tetsudo obtained cooperation from West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, and others to resolve the problems and reopen the section.

