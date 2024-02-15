Japan, U.S. Launch Panel on Human Rights Protection in Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States have launched a bilateral panel on the protection of human rights and the elimination of human rights abuses in supply chains, their governments said Wednesday.

The panel, which the two countries agreed to launch in January 2023, held intergovernmental talks on Feb. 5 and exchanged views with private-sector officials on Tuesday.

The Japanese side explained its guidelines for preventing human rights abuses in supply chains, which were drawn up by the industry ministry in September 2022, and reported progress in promoting the guidelines to companies.

The U.S. side explained its related initiatives, including a law to ban imports in principle from China's Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region due to human rights abuses.

