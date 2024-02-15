Japan Chipmaker Renesas to Buy U.S. Software Developer Altium

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. said Thursday that it will acquire U.S. software developer Altium Ltd., which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Renesas said it will buy all outstanding shares in Altium, based in La Jolla, California, for 9.1 billion Australian dollars, or 890 billion yen. The acquisition will be funded with bank loans and cash.

By making Altium, known for its design software for electronic devices, a wholly-owned subsidiary, Renesas hopes to further expand its business fields and optimize operations.

For the business year to June 2023, Altium logged consolidated sales of 263.3 million U.S. dollars and an operating profit of 86.4 million dollars.

The acquisition process is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]