Japanese Political Ethics Panel Likely to Meet on Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering having member lawmakers involved in a slush funds scandal appear before a parliamentary panel on political ethics, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The panel is highly likely to meet shortly as some senior members of the LDP faction once headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have indicated their readiness to appear before it, as demanded by opposition parties.

Some ruling coalition officials are calling for the panel to meet shortly before or after the House of Representatives, the all-important chamber of parliament, passes the government's fiscal 2024 budget possibly early next month.

Opposition parties have demanded that members of the Abe faction and the faction headed by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, which are at the center of the scandal, appear before the panel.

A senior LDP official said that the opposition camp would not be satisfied unless someone appears before the panel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]