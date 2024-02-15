Kishida Cabinet's Support Rate Hits New Low of 16.9 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet fell to 16.9 pct in February, marking a new record low for his cabinet since its launch in October 2021, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The figure was also the lowest for a Liberal Democratic Party-led administration since the party returned to power in December 2012.

The approval rate dropped 1.7 percentage points from the previous month, while the disapproval rate climbed 6.4 points to 60.4 pct, exceeding the 60 pct mark for the first time since May 2020 under then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The approval rate for the Kishida cabinet stood below the key threshold of 30 pct for the seventh straight month, signaling that the administration is in the "danger zone."

The dismal result is believed to be mainly due to a high-profile political funds scandal within the LDP.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]