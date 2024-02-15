Japan Average Pump Price Falls for 5th Week in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan stood at 174.4 yen per liter as of Tuesday, down 0.2 yen from a week before, the industry ministry said Thursday.

The average gasoline price fell for the fifth straight week, reflecting a drop in crude oil prices.

The average price fell in 32 of Japan's 47 prefectures, rose in 10 and was unchanged in the remaining five. It was lowest in Tokushima at 166.1 yen and highest in Nagano at 184.2 yen.

Government subsidies provided to oil wholesalers helped push down the nationwide average price by 20.2 yen.

