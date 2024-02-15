Abe Faction's Report Failure May Have Started over 20 Years Ago

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Thursday that members of its biggest faction may have begun the practice of not listing money kicked back by the faction over 20 years ago.

The LDP released the findings in a report after hearings from 91 people, including three electoral district chiefs and a total of 82 members of the biggest faction formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and another faction headed by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai.

"Although it is unclear, it is highly likely that (the practice) began more than a dozen years ago at the latest," the report said, referring to the Abe faction. The Nikai faction started it "at least 10 years ago," it said.

The report said there were many responses calling for senior faction members to take responsibility for the scandal.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, told reporters that based on the report the party will consider whether to punish members involved in the scandal.

