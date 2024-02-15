Japanese Electronics Unions Seek Bigger Pay Raise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese electronics makers' labor unions sought a pay-scale hike of 13,000 yen Thursday in their "shunto" spring wage negotiations with management, an increase of 6,000 yen from their 2023 request.

The labor unions of electronics makers, including Hitachi Ltd. and Fujitsu Ltd., aim to achieve growth in inflation-adjusted real wages to improve the living standards of their members. Many major companies will give their responses to unions' demands on March 13.

Kenichi Tanaka, Hitachi's executive officer in charge of labor affairs, told reporters that the management side "is aware of calls for bigger wage increases than last year." He said, "We hope to raise labor productivity and realize sustainable wage hikes."

Hitachi's labor union demanded an annual bonus of 6.4 months' pay, up from the previous year's request for 6.3 months' pay.

It is the 11th consecutive year that labor unions of major electronics companies have demanded a pay-scale hike.

