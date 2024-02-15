Nikon to Promote Tokunari to President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Nikon Corp. said Thursday that Executive Vice President Muneaki Tokunari will become president on April 1, the first change of president at the Japanese precision instrument maker since 2019.

Tokunari, 63, who once served as group chief financial officer at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., was promoted to senior executive vice president on Thursday.

Current Nikon President Toshikazu Umatate will serve as chairman with the right to represent the company on April 1.

The change of president comes as Nikon is struggling with weak performance at its semiconductor manufacturing equipment business.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Tokunari, who has been working for Nikon since 2020, said that he wants to build a solid foundation to support long-term growth.

