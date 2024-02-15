Sompo Japan to Eliminate Cross-Held Shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Sompo Holdings Inc. said Thursday that subsidiary Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. will reduce its cross-shareholdings to zero in response to the request from the Financial Services Agency.

In a briefing to investors, Sompo said the nonlife insurance unit had cross-shareholdings worth 1.3 trillion yen in market value as of March 31 last year and plans to eliminate the balance of those strategically held shares in its client firms as early as fiscal 2024 starting in April, when its new medium-term business program begins.

Sompo's move is expected to affect other major nonlife insurers, people familiar with the matter said.

Last December, the FSA issued business improvement orders to Sompo Japan and its peers Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. for presetting insurance premiums for corporate clients before bidding.

Believing that cross-shareholdings have led to the uncompetitive practice, the financial regulator has called on the four insurers to boost efforts to reduce them.

