Jokowi's Support Cited for Prabowo's Big Presidential Election Win

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--An expert has cited the support from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, as a key driver behind Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto's overwhelming victory in Wednesday's presidential election in the Southeast Asian nation.

Prabowo won "because of the Jokowi effect" although the incumbent president did not officially announce his support for Prabowo in the presidential race, said Rachmat Kriyantono, professor of public relations at the Department of Communication of Brawijaya University's Faculty of Social and Political Sciences.

"Jokowi is a president who is able to mobilize election infrastructure," Rachmat added.

Jokowi, who is still popular among the Indonesian public, is believed to have sent Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, his first son and mayor of Surakarta, Central Java, as Prabowo's vice presidential candidate.

Prabowo, 72, head of the Gerindra Party, is certain to have won the election, garnering nearly 60 pct of the votes cast, according to quick vote counting reports from private-sector research institutes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]