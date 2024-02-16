Japan Govt OKs Bill to Bolster Measures Tackling Falling Birthrate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted at a cabinet meeting on Friday a bill aimed at bolstering measures to tackle the country's declining birthrate.

The bill to amend related laws includes plans to expand child benefits and establish a scheme allowing any children to enroll in daycare establishments regardless of whether their parents work or not.

In order to secure funds necessary for such measures, the government will collect "support funds" widely from the general public, from the people and companies in the country, in the form of extra fees to be added to public medical insurance premiums.

The government is planning to spend 3.6 trillion yen a year through fiscal 2028 on measures tackling the falling birthrate. Such measures will also be financed by existing budgets and through expenditure cuts.

The country plans to start off by securing 600 billion yen in support funds in fiscal 2026.

