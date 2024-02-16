MSDF to Test Unmanned Aircraft in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara on Friday announced plans to conduct trial operations of the SeaGuardian unmanned aircraft at a Maritime Self-Defense Force base in southwestern Japan from April.

The trial is aimed at verifying the aircraft's performance in surveillance missions over the East China Sea.

"Leveraging the know-how we will accumulate through the trial operations, we will hold further discussions on the full-fledged deployment (of the SeaGuardian) in the future, Kihara said at a press conference.

In the trial operations at the MSDF's Kanoya air base in the city of Kanoya in Kagoshima Prefecture, the unmanned aircraft will conduct takeoffs and landings about three times in April-June, and surveillance activities over the East China Sea about three times in July-September.

The MSDF has been testing the SeaGuardian at its Hachinohe air base in the city of Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, since May last year.

