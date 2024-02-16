Japan Spokesman "Takes Note" of Kim Yo Jong's Remarks on Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday that he "takes note" of recent remarks by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister pointing to the possibility of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visiting North Korea.

Meanwhile, the top Japanese government spokesman, at a press conference, reiterated Tokyo's stance of rejecting North Korea's claim that the issue of the reclusive country's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago has been resolved. The North Korean claim is "utterly unacceptable," Hayashi said.

In a statement released Thursday, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un, said that the day may come when Kishida visits Pyongyang if the Japanese government makes a political decision, while noting that this is her personal opinion. She said that the abduction issue has already been resolved.

On high-level talks directly under Kishida for realizing a Japan-North Korea summit, Hayashi told the press conference, "We have been constantly approaching (North Korea about the potential bilateral summit) through various channels."

But he added, "I'd like to refrain from revealing details, including our assessment of the statement (from Kim Yo Jong), as doing so may affect future negotiations," Hayashi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]