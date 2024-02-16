Japan Aims for 10 Pct Pay Hike for Truck Drivers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday approved a plan to streamline logistics services by fiscal 2030, including a target of raising truck driver wages by 10 pct in fiscal 2024.

The medium- to long-term plan was put together to tackle the so-called 2024 problem, or a further shortage of truck drivers that may arise from new overtime regulations coming into effect in April.

It also called for reducing the times for drivers to load and unload goods and wait for their turn to do the work by 125 hours annually per truck driver.

Through the plan, the government hopes to reduce the burden on truck drivers while maintaining the country's freight transportation capacity.

On Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida exchanged views with logistics industry leaders and others on improving logistics efficiency and wage hikes for truck drivers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]