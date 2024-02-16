Okinawa Governor Seeks Dialogue over Futenma Base Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki asked the Japanese government for dialogue Friday over the transfer of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

At a press conference at the Okinawa prefectural government office in Naha, Okinawa's capital, Tamaki called on the central government to hold a meeting of a council discussing measures to reduce the prefecture's burden related to the base.

"We want (the national government) to listen sincerely to the voices of people in Okinawa and hold dialogue with the prefectural government," he said.

The council, whose members include the Okinawa governor and cabinet ministers concerned, last met in April 2019, when the late Shinzo Abe was in office as prime minister.

The current administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering holding a meeting of a working group of the council, made up of a deputy chief cabinet secretary, Okinawa's deputy governor and others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]