Japan Mulling Extending Gasoline Subsidies

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering keeping its subsidies aimed at holding down gasoline and kerosene prices in place beyond their April 30 deadline, officials said Friday.

The move is designed to support households struggling with higher prices for food and other items.

The government is expected to consider how long the subsidy program will be extended.

Under the program that started in January 2022, the government provides oil refiners with financial aid to help keep retail gasoline and kerosene prices low. Thanks to the subsidies, the national average retail price of regular gasoline stays at around 175 yen per liter.

Meanwhile, the government has no plans to lift the freeze on a scheme to cut gasoline tax temporarily, after ruling and opposition parties failed to reach agreement on the matter.

