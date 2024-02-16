Subaru Suspends 3 Plants in Japan after Worker's Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Subaru Corp. has been suspending production at three plants in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The Japanese automaker has been conducting safety checks following the death of a worker at a production line in a plant in Ota, one of the three, on Tuesday, the people said.

Subaru has been giving priority to offering support to the worker's family and other plant workers, a company official said.

