Japan Successfully Launches H3 Rocket

Tanegashima, Kagoshima Pref., Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, successfully launched the second unit of its new H3 rocket carrying two small satellites Saturday.

The second unit lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center on the island of Tanegashima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at 9:22:55 a.m.

While the maiden launch of the H3 rocket last year ended in failure because the first unit's second-stage engine did not ignite, combustion of the engine in the second unit went smoothly as planned Saturday, allowing the rocket to reach the planned trajectory.

The small satellites also successfully entered orbit.

"The rocket has flown as planned and entered the predetermined orbit," JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa told a press conference.

