Japan Tourism Agency to Promote Gastronomy Tourism

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency plans to support the development of tourism programs focusing on local food cultures in fiscal 2024, hoping to attract foreign tourists to rural areas.

Amid an increase in foreign tourists after the removal of COVID-19 restrictions last year, the agency aims to promote such tourism, called gastronomy tourism.

It will pay subsidies to travel companies and others to help cover the costs of establishing facilities that serve as bases for such tours, sources said.

In gastronomy tourism, which is becoming increasingly popular among wealthy people worldwide, travelers can be given opportunities to consume local food, which would contribute to efforts in many rural areas to promote local consumption of local products.

It is possible to develop travel products combining culinary and traditional cultural experiences in which participants spend over 1 million yen, according to the sources.

