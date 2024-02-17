INTERVIEW: Foreign Investors Welcome TSE's Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Foreign investors have welcomed the Tokyo Stock Exchange's efforts to promote reforms of listed companies, said a U.S. investor who has been involved in Japanese stock investments for over 30 years.

Japan's Nikkei 225 stock average has approached its all-time closing high recorded in 1989 during the height of the country's asset-driven economic bubble.

In a recent interview, the veteran investor, David Snoddy, said that the Japanese market's recent powerful performance reflected a positive response from foreign investors to the TSE, which in March last year urged listed companies to focus more on stock prices and capital efficiency.

Lauding the TSE's move as historic, Snoddy believes that this was more effective in improving the way foreign market players view the market than other factors, such as the weaker yen and U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's buying of shares in Japanese trading houses.

On the other hand, Snoddy warned that there is a risk that foreign investors may pull investments from the Japanese market in the future.

