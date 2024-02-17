Defense Min., Okinawa Gov. Apart over U.S. Base Relocation

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki were apart over the planned relocation of a U.S. military base within the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa in their meeting held Saturday.

Kihara, who visited Okinawa's main island for the first time since he became defense minister in September last year, asked for Tamaki's understanding of the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in a heavily populated area in Ginowan to the Henoko coastal area.

"Considering the deterrence of the Japan-U.S. alliance and the danger of the Futenma air station, the relocation to Henoko is the only solution," Kihara said at the meeting in the Okinawa capital of Naha, reiterating the central government's view.

Tamaki responded by demanding an immediate halt to construction work related to the relocation in Henoko and seeking a solution through dialogue.

Referring to strong local public opposition to the relocation project, Tamaki expressed hope that the central government "will properly accept the will of the people clearly expressed in the past three gubernatorial elections and the prefectural referendum."

