Departure Deadline Approaching for Noto Quake Evacuees in Hotels

Newsfrom Japan

Kaga, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Evacuees staying at hotels and inns following the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa on Jan. 1 face a fast-approaching deadline for finding other places to stay.

The hotels and inns that acted as secondary evacuation sites for such people are in a difficult situation as the planned extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen high-speed train line from Kanazawa in Ishikawa to Tsuruga in neighboring Fukui Prefecture on March 16 is expected to lead to a surge in the number of bookings.

Meanwhile, it is proving hard for evacuees to find new places to stay, causing widespread anxiety.

The Ishikawa prefectural government had encouraged evacuees to move to secondary evacuation sites in order to prevent quake-related deaths at primary evacuation sites such as makeshift evacuation centers at schools. As of Friday, more than 5,200 evacuees were staying at secondary evacuation sites south of Kanazawa.

This month, the prefecture launched information sessions and consultation events about future accommodation for evacuees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]