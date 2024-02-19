2 Years On, Ukrainians Running Tokyo Restaurant Voice Nation's Plight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainians running a restaurant in Tokyo have expressed hopes that Japan will not forget about their country, almost two years after the start of Russia's invasion of the East European nation.

Viktoriia Bogdanova, 30, and her family operate the Babusya Rey restaurant serving Ukrainian cuisine near Kichijoji Station on the Chuo Line of East Japan Railway Co., or JR East.

Bogdanova, who came to Japan in 2015 to study Japanese, accepted five relatives, including her parents and members of her sister's family, to the Asian country in 2022, after the fighting intensified in Ukraine.

She opened the restaurant in April 2022 to help her family members, who had been receiving public support for housing and living expenses since they arrived in Japan, live independently.

The restaurant, which has counter seats for eight people, is often full thanks to the popularity of chicken Kyiv and "varenyky" dumplings cooked by Bogdanova's parents.

