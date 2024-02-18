INTERVIEW: Ukraine Hopes to Attract Japanese Automakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Ukraine hopes Japanese automakers will make investments in the country, which can be considered a good place to build electric vehicles, Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky has said.

Ukraine has "a vast experience in production of all kinds of equipment--heavy machinery, airplanes, even rockets," Korsunsky said in a recent interview.

In addition, the country is geographically close to major vehicle markets in Europe and rich in minerals essential for EV batteries, such as lithium and cobalt, he said.

"We will talk to Japanese companies" to seek investments in Ukraine, Korsunsky said. He had in mind Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co., both of which withdrew from Russia after the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

On Monday, the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction will be held in Tokyo. Companies and public organizations of the two countries are expected to sign memorandums of understanding in many areas of cooperation.

