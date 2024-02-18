G-7 Slams Russia over Navalny Death

Newsfrom Japan

Munich, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major powers Saturday condemned Moscow for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in an Arctic Circle jail announced Friday.

In a chair's statement, the G-7 ministers demanded that Russia "fully clarify the circumstances of his death" and "stop its unacceptable persecution of political dissent."

The ministers held a meeting in the German city of Munich on Saturday. At the beginning of the talks, the ministers observed a minute of silence.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa was absent from the meeting. On her behalf, a senior Foreign Ministry official participated.

In the statement, the ministers "expressed their outrage at the death in detention of Alexei Navalny, unjustly sentenced for legitimate political activities and his fight against corruption."

