Record 44 Pct of S. Koreans Have Good Impression of Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--A survey by a Japanese institution has shown that the share of South Koreans with a favorable impression of Japan stood at 44 pct, hitting a record high for the second straight year.

The figure rose 4.1 percentage points from the previous year, thanks to an improvement in Japan-South Korean ties, according to the survey results announced Saturday.

The Japan Press Research Institute conducted the survey in the United States, Britain, France, South Korea and Thailand between November and December 2023, receiving responses from around 1,000 people per country.

Thailand had the highest proportion of people positive about Japan at 91.1 pct, followed by France at 81.5 pct, the United States at 80.4 pct and Britain at 71.1 pct.

Every year from 2015, the institution conducted the survey in six countries also including China.

