INTERVIEW: Expert Warns Ukraine Will "Collapse" If Isolated

London, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--With no signs of the war in Ukraine ending two years after the start of Russia's aggression, an expert at a famed British think tank has warned that the country will "collapse" if it is cut off from international society.

Denying the view that there is a sense of fatigue in the global community about providing aid to Ukraine amid the prolonged fighting, Orysia Lutsevych, head of the Ukraine Forum at Chatham House, said that "domestic politics" is largely to blame for aid from the United States being stalled.

Meanwhile, the European Union "has put together an additional support package of 50 billion euros despite opposition from Hungary," she pointed out.

"Weapons can win a battle, but the economy can win a war," Lutsevych said in a recent interview. "And if it's a war of attrition, then Ukraine can only survive if its economy is supported by the Western economy."

"If Ukraine is left on its own, it will collapse," she added.

