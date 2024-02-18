Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" Wins 2 Annie Awards

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese anime director Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" won Annie Awards for best character animation and best storyboarding, both for feature works, on Saturday.

In the 51st Annie Awards ceremony to honor excellent animated works, held in Los Angeles, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" was chosen as the best feature film, which is considered the highest award.

Takeshi Honda, animation director for the Miyazaki movie, whose Japanese title is "Kimitachi wa Do Ikiru ka," received the best character animation trophy.

Honda said he strongly believes Miyazaki will start preparations for a next work, expressing hope that he will work for the anime giant again.

Jo Hisaishi, a composer who has long been in charge of music for works of Miyazaki, including "The Boy and the Heron," was among those given the Winsor McCay Awards to recognize contributions to the promotion of animations.

