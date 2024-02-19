Japan Vows Long-Term Support for Ukraine's Economic Stability

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government, in a joint statement adopted at a meeting with Ukraine in Tokyo on Monday, demonstrated its commitment to providing "the necessary long-term assistance to ensure the stability of Ukraine's economy."

Tokyo also vowed to support Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and its people "in defending its freedom and independence, and restoring territorial integrity." The meeting took place for discussions on ways to promote the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

"The promotion of economic reconstruction...is not only investment for the future of Ukraine but also investing in Japan and the whole globe," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a keynote speech at the meeting.

"Japan, through both the public and private sectors, will provide robust support for economic reconstruction and industrial enhancement that will lead to the economic growth of Ukraine, a country with significant potential," he said.

While Japan has set its travel advisory for the whole of Ukraine at the highest level, urging all Japanese nationals to evacuate from and avoid travel to the country, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa showed at the meeting a plan to allow people from companies that engage in Ukraine's reconstruction to travel to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

