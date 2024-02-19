Japan Education Minister Faces No-Confidence Motion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Monday submitted a no-confidence motion against education minister Masahito Moriyama over his alleged relationship in the past with a group linked to the controversial religious organization Unification Church.

The CDP claimed that Moriyama is not qualified for the ministerial post because he has not fulfilled his accountability over the matter.

The motion, presented to the House of Representatives, is likely to be voted down by the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc at a plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, the nation's parliament, Tuesday afternoon.

Moriyama, a Lower House member of the LDP, is suspected of receiving a recommendation letter from the Unification Church-linked group for the October 2021 election for the chamber. He has repeatedly given ambiguous remarks over the issue, such as saying at a Lower House Budget Committee meeting that he might have accepted such a letter.

Prior to the submission, the CDP held an extraordinary meeting of senior members and decided to submit the motion alone.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]